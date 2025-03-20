Dinwiddie posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to Indiana.
Dinwiddie found himself in the starting lineup Wednesday with Brandon Williams (hamstring) inactive, doing it on both ends of the floor en route to a double-double showcase while leading all players in steals. Dinwiddie set a new season high in assists, handing out 10 or more dimes in three outings. He has recorded a double-double in two appearances, both of which came as a starter.
