Muscala (ankle) had his $3.5 million team option declined by the Thunder on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Muscala underwent surgery on his right ankle in March that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and he'll now be an unrestricted free agent heading into free agency after the Thunder declined his team option on Wednesday. The veteran big man appeared in 43 games last season, averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from three-point range.