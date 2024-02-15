Johnson (adductor) tallied four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 136-86 loss to the Celtics.

Johnson made his return from a four-game absence due to adductor tightness, but based on how he performed Wednesday, the Nets may have in hindsight preferred to have held him out. In fairness, Johnson didn't get much support from his teammates Wednesday, as the Celtics ran the Nets out of the gym early and built a 36-point halftime lead. Fantasy managers shouldn't get too discouraged by Johnson's modest minutes total either, as it likely isn't an accurate representation of what he'll receive in a competitive game moving forward. No Nets player logged more than 26 minutes in the blowout loss, and all 14 active players saw at least eight minutes. With the All-Star break on the horizon, Johnson and the Nets will have plenty of time to regroup before the team returns to action Feb. 22 versus Toronto.