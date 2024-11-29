Johnson (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with a sprained right ankle. Johnson has been one of the NBA's most efficient outside shooters this season, converting 41.7 percent of his 7.6 three-point attempts per contest.
