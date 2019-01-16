Nets' Caris LeVert: Gets up shots at shootaround
LeVert (foot) has progressed to light shooting, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Video emerged Wednesday of LeVert getting shots up at a morning shootaround, so things appear to be trending positively in the guard's recovery. LeVert has been working back from a dislocated right foot since mid-November, with an initial return period set for early February. There's been nothing to indicate that timetable has changed.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Diagnosed with dislocated right foot•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Suffers gruesome injury•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Not on injury report•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Exits early with knee scare•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Continues amazing start to the season•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops team-high 29 in loss to Rockets•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.