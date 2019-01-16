LeVert (foot) has progressed to light shooting, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

Video emerged Wednesday of LeVert getting shots up at a morning shootaround, so things appear to be trending positively in the guard's recovery. LeVert has been working back from a dislocated right foot since mid-November, with an initial return period set for early February. There's been nothing to indicate that timetable has changed.

