Coach Jacque Vaughn doesn't expect Smith to play "a ton" of minutes Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Smith sustained an ankle injury during the preseason but was cleared to play in the Nets' regular-season opener Wednesday after participating in partial practices recently. However, the team will be cautious with his workload, and he likely won't play extended stretches against Cleveland. Vaughn didn't specify a specific number of minutes that he hopes Smith plays, but he'll be eased into action to begin the year.