Demin accumulated 25 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-99 win over the Jazz.

Demin recorded the first double-double of his career, guiding the Nets to a rare win. While this was obviously a favorable matchup, Demin has looked better in recent times. In three appearances over the past week, he has averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game. Despite continued inconsistencies in his production, Demin is likely going a be a must-roster player when all is said and done.