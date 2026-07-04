Nets' Egor Demin: Leads Nets in scoring Saturday

Demin (foot) finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Demin shot a rough 2-for-8 from deep in the narrow loss to the Kings. However, despite the shooting woes, the 20-year-old managed to log 24 minutes, which was an encouraging sign after he underwent foot surgery in March 2026. Demin had a relatively productive inaugural campaign, averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over 25.2 minutes in 52 regular-season appearances. With Julius Randle, Michael Porter and 2026 No. 6 overall pick Mikel Brown on the roster, Demin may not get routine scoring opportunities in 2026-27, though he should be more productive than he was as a rookie, assuming he stays healthy.