Nets' Egor Demin: Leads Nets in scoring Tuesday

Demin (rest) finished with 22 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 115-83 Summer League win over Sacramento.

Demin didn't play in Saturday's meeting with the Hawks, but he was back in action Tuesday. He finished with a team-high 22 points, though he shot an inefficient 1-for-5 from behind the arc. However, outside of Demin's shooting woes from downtown, he reached the 20-point mark in his second consecutive Las Vegas Summer League appearance. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from deep over 25.2 minutes in 52 regular-season games before his inaugural campaign ended abruptly because of a foot injury. With that in mind, as long as Demin stays healthy in 2026-27, he should have more opportunities to build on his production from his rookie year.