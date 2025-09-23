Nets general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that Demin is dealing with a plantar fascia tear, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.

"He's been a little bit limited with a plantar fascia tear after Summer League," Marks said. "So he hasn't potentially had the summer that he would have loved." Demin rested for the majority of the Las Vegas Summer League, and now there's clarity as to why that happened. Marks said the rookie is expected to be ready for game action by Opening Night, but this injury is certainly something to monitor during training camp. Demin is currently penciled in as the starting point guard, but the Nets' rotation could be fluid for a while.