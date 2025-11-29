Demin (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Demin is nursing a left foot injury, which he may have picked up during the Nets' 115-103 loss to the 76ers. He has started in each of the Nets' last 10 games and has averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 25.2 minutes per game over that span. In his absence, Tyrese Martin and Ben Saraf are candidates to enter Brooklyn's starting five.