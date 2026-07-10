Nets' Egor Demin: Scores 20 points in SL win

Demin finished Friday's 91-65 Summer League win over the Knicks with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes.

Demin shot 0-for-4 from downtown in the first quarter but bounced back in the second, during which he posted 10 points while connecting on two of his four three-point tries. The 20-year-old guard finished the contest tied for the team lead in scoring, and he also matched the team-high mark in triples made. He's reached the 20-point mark in all three of his appearances this summer.