Demin (foot/rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Despite sitting out preseason action due to a plantar fascia tear, Demin has appeared in each of the Nets' first three regular-season games, all off the bench. However, the rookie will take a seat for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set, which will likely be a trend as Demin navigates a tricky injury. Ben Saraf, Jalen Wilson, Nolan Traore and Terance Mann are candidates for increased roles Monday, but Demin should be back in action Wednesday against the Hawks.