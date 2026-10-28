Demin won't return to Tuesday's game against Boston due to a right leg contusion, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports. He'll finish with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 10 minutes.

Demin was seen holding his leg and eventually limped to the locker room with 2:22 remaining in the first half. The Nets don't play again until Friday versus Detroit, so he will have a few extra days to rest and recover. However, if Demin isn't available for that contest, Keon Ellis or Mikel Brown could replace him in the starting lineup. Either way, Ellis and Brown would be in line for more minutes.