Harden could make his Nets debut as early as Saturday's game against the Magic, Nets reporter Anthony Puccio reports.

Harden was already in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, but he must continue to provide negative COVID-19 test results before officially being cleared to join his new team. With two days to get acclimated before Saturday's contest, it's very possible Harden and Kevin Durant could take the floor together against the Magic, though the Nets are still expected to be without Kyrie Irving (personal).