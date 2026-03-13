Minott posted 24 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to Atlanta.

Minott saw some increased opportunity with Michael Porter (ankle) unavailable, and he made the most of it. He's capable of putting up these sorts of stat lines from time to time, but Minott has struggled to put it all together consistently, so we'll need to see a repeat performance before recommending him as an add in standard fantasy leagues.