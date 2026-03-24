Minott will start Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to Sacramento, Minott will enter Brooklyn's starting five for the first time this season due to the team being shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, the 23-year-old forward has averaged 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 22.0 minutes per game.