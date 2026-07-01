Nets' Keon Ellis: Inks deal with Brooklyn

Ellis agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with Brooklyn on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ellis will head to Brooklyn after spending the 2025-26 season with Sacramento and Cleveland. Across 72 regular-season appearances (11 starts), the Alabama product averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20.5 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old might not operate as a full-time starter, but Ellis should carve out a significant role for a Nets team continuing its rebuild after already acquiring veteran forward Julius Randle this offseason. The deal includes a mutual option with all $18 million guaranteed.