Johnson provided 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 loss to the Celtics.

Johnson got hot from beyond the arc in this one, resulting in his first double-digit scoring night since Nov. 1 against the Bulls. However, playing time has been hard to come by for Johnson in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, as he's averaging 13.3 minutes through his first 11 appearances of the campaign. That could change if he's able to stack decent performances like this one, but until then, production will be difficult to rely on.