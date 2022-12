Durant notched 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-116 win over the Raptors.

Durant failed to reach the 30-point mark, but he was extremely efficient in this game and still provided elite value as an offensive threat. The star forward continues to play at a ridiculously high level on offense and has scored at least 25 points in all but three of his outings so far.