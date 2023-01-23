Irving recorded 38 points (12-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over the Warriors.

Irving has been in elite form since returning to the lineup after sitting out last Tuesday's loss to the Spurs with a calf injury. He suited up in each of Brooklyn's three games to close out the Nets' West Coast road trip, averaging 38.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 three-pointers, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 39.3 minutes per contest while shooting a sizzling 52.6 percent from the field and 90.5 percent from the charity stripe. After struggling with his shot earlier in the campaign, Irving is now sitting on a 48.5 percent mark from the field for the season, right in line with his career rate.