Irving recorded 39 points (15-23 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal Tuesday in a 124-120 home win over the Clippers.

Irving made shots at will during what was his most dominant scoring performance playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden. The point guard had a particularly outstanding second half, in which he scored 24 across 21 minutes. Irving has now carried the Nets through their past three games by logging team highs of 90 points (30.0 PPG) and 59 field-goal attempts during that span.