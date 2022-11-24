Irving finished Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors with 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 28 minutes.

Irving led the Nets in scoring in a game where Kevin Durant struggled to make an impact on offense, and the veteran point guard didn't need too much time to pick things up where he left them off before his eight-game suspension. Irving has scored over 20 points in his last two outings and should remain a pivotal figure on offense for Brooklyn, even being capable of taking over in games such as Wednesday's matchup.