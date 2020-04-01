Nets' Kyrie Irving: Uncertain to return in 2019-20

Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday that Irving (shoulder) isn't a safe bet to return to the court even if the suspended NBA season is resumed later in summer, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Irving was ruled out for the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery March 3, but the NBA's decision to suspend operations indefinitely less than two weeks later may keep the door open for the star point guard to suit up again in 2019-20. Even so, the Nets likely won't have a good gauge of where Irving stands in his recovery from surgery for several weeks, as the team won't be able to hold regular meetings or practices to check in on him. Expect a clearer update on Irving's situation to arrive once the NBA gives teams the green light to reconvene for workouts.