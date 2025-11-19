Porter finished Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Celtics with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

The Nets are just 2-12 on the season, but Porter has been a huge bright spot for the team. Through 13 appearances, the forward is averaging 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.2 three-pointers while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the line. He'll continue to see a bump in usage with Cam Thomas (hamstring) on the shelf indefinitely.