Porter contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 victory over Washington.

The 27-year-old forward bounced back from a nine-point effort Thursday in Orlando, leading the Nets in scoring and reaching 20 points for the ninth time in his last 12 appearances. Over that stretch, Porter is averaging 22.9 points, 6.5 boards, 3.5 threes, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals, and with the trade deadline now in the rear view mirror, he may be able to regain his focus that saw him score in double digits in 35 straight games to begin the season before finally falling short Jan. 25.