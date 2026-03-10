Nets' Michael Porter: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After resting during Monday's win over Memphis, Porter will return to action Tuesday. Over his past 10 appearances, the sharpshooter is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
