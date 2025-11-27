Porter is out for Friday's game against the 76ers due to low back tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Porter will miss a game for the first time since Nov. 3, and the Nets are hoping the back tightness doesn't become a more complicated injury. His next chance to play will come Saturday on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Bucks, but losing Porter is a huge blow for the Nets -- even if it's just for one game. The star forward is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game since the beginning of November.