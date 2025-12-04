Porter registered 33 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.

Porter continues to lead by example in Brooklyn with yet another offensive explosion -- this was his seventh game of the campaign with at least 30 points. Across 18 appearances this season, Porter holds averages of 25.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.