Porter (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Porter will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though it appears likely he'll return for Tuesday's game against Detroit. With the seventh-year forward sidelined, Danny Wolf, Ochai Agbaji and Ziaire Williams are candidates to see increased minutes.

