Porter (back) won't play Thursday against the Jazz, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets are calling this injury management, so this is essentially a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Wednesday's win over the Bulls, Porter had 33 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes. Noah Clowney could see a usage rate bump Thursday, and players like Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams could be more involved.