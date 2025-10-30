Porter finished with 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Atlanta.

Porter continued his strong start to the season, tallying a season-high 32 points. The Nets have been woeful to this point, with Porter really the only bright spot. Through his first five games as a Nets player, he has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 three-pointers.