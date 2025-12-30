Porter posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Porter delivered an efficient performance while stuffing the stat sheet Monday, albeit in a losing effort. The 27-year-old forward tied the game-high mark in points, scoring at least 24 for a fifth consecutive contest. Additionally, he led the Nets in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in two of his last four games. While the sharpshooter is more known for his offensive prowess, Porter had an impactful night on the defensive end, chipping in a game- and season-high-tying three steals.