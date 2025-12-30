Nets' Michael Porter: Well-rounded effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.
Porter delivered an efficient performance while stuffing the stat sheet Monday, albeit in a losing effort. The 27-year-old forward tied the game-high mark in points, scoring at least 24 for a fifth consecutive contest. Additionally, he led the Nets in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in two of his last four games. While the sharpshooter is more known for his offensive prowess, Porter had an impactful night on the defensive end, chipping in a game- and season-high-tying three steals.
More News
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Drops 27 and 10 in victory•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Strong double-double in win•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Scores 28 points with five treys•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Scores 12 points with 11 shots•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Pours in game-high 35 Saturday•