Bridges will start in his Nets debut Saturday against the 76ers, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Unsurprisingly, Bridges gets the nod in his debut, as the young wing was the centerpiece in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. His former Suns teammate Cameron Johnson is starting alongside him, plus Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton. Bridges figures to see more usage away from Chris Paul and Devin Booker.