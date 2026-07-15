Nets' Mikel Brown: Contributes 16 points in return

Brown (rest) logged 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 115-83 Summer League win over the Kings.

Brown was held out of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to rest purposes but was back in action Tuesday, when he finished second on the Nets in assists and as the team's third-leading scorer behind Egor Demin (22 points) and Drake Powell (18 points). Brown was the sixth-overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, but his playing time could be inconsistent in his rookie season given the number of young guards on the Nets' roster such as Demin, Powell, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore, as well as fifth-year pro Keon Ellis.