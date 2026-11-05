Brown ended with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Hornets.

Brown provided an offensive spark off the bench, knocking down three triples while finishing as Brooklyn's third-leading scorer. The rookie also contributed four assists and two defensive stats, though he committed four turnovers. His scoring upside is intriguing, but he'll need more consistent playing time to become a dependable fantasy option.