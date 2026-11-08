Traore finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and five steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

Traore continues to thrive as a starter in Brooklyn, scoring at least 15 points for the sixth time in the past seven games, while also adding a season-high four steals. While this was certainly another encouraging performance, the lack of playing time was curious. Despite his first-half production, Traore was limited during the second half, capping his overall fantasy line. Brooklyn will play again Sunday, meaning Traore should be held everywhere for the time being, keeping in mind that the eventual return of Egor Demin (leg) will complicate things.