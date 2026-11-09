Traore registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), a rebound and two assists across 21 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Traore continues to make his presence felt as a starter through his scoring and playmaking, even in games when his defensive contributions are concerning. His current role and the fact that he's scored in double digits in six of his seven starts boost his upside, and he's averaging 15.1 points per game over that span. For now, he's a viable streaming option in standard formats as long as his playing time stays within the 25-minute range.