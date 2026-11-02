Traore tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 win over the Pacers.

Making his third consecutive start in the Nets' backcourt due to the absence of Egor Demin (leg), Traore delivered a productive performance, connecting on four three-pointers while committing just one turnover. His six assists also highlighted his growing involvement as a facilitator as well. Traore's combination of perimeter scoring and playmaking gives him intriguing fantasy upside, although his efficiency and role remain worth monitoring as the season progresses.