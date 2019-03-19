Nets' Shabazz Napier: Out with illness
Napier is out for Tuesday's contest against the Kings due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Napier has seen his role reduced lately due to the presence of Spencer Dinwiddie, so this absence doesn't mean much for the Nets' rotation. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.