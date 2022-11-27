Warren (foot) is targeting a home game against the Raptors on Dec. 2 as his potential season debut, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Whenever he's available, Warren will be making his first appearance in an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020. The veteran wing showed out at the NBA bubble in Orlando during the restart of the 2019-20 season while playing for the Pacers, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return to that level of play after undergoing two different surgeries to address stress fractures to his left foot. He'll likely be under a strict minutes limit and will presumably be available for one half of back-to-back sets in his initial action with Brooklyn.