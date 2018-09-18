Pinson will enter the 2018-19 season signed to a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

It was previously rumored that Pinson was given an Exhibit 10 deal, but he actually was given a two-way contract instead. That means he'll be eligible for 45 days of action at the NBA level during the upcoming campaign, with the rest of his time being spent with the Nets' G-League affiliate. As a result, Pinson's first year with the Nets will be in a developmental capacity and he'll struggle to get on the floor unless a handful of injuries were to occur. The North Carolina product averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in five summer league contests with Brooklyn.