Nets' Tosan Evbuomwan: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evbuomwan is out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Wizards due to a hip contusion, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Evbuomwan will not be able to suit up Sunday after totaling 13 points in the team's Summer League opener. His next opportunity to suit up comes Tuesday against the Knicks.
