Hyland totaled 29 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 victory over Dallas.

Hyland was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday, carrying the Nuggets to a narrow victory. Despite coming off the bench, Hyland proved vital throughout the game, ending as one of only three Denver players to score in double-digits. He is obviously benefitting from the absence of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both of whom are in the health and safety protocols. It will be interesting to see what his role looks like when they return but until that happens, he needs to be added in all formats.