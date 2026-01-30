Nuggets head coach David Adelman told reporters Thursday that the hope is that Johnson (knee) is cleared to return before the All-Star break in mid-February, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson has been sidelined by a bone bruise in his right knee since Dec. 23, but the recent update indicates that the seventh-year pro could be cleared to return by early February. He started in each of his 28 outings prior to the injury, and his return would likely result in Jalen Pickett or Spencer Jones reverting to a bench role. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points per game in his first season with the Nuggets, which is his lowest scoring output since the 2020-21 season as a member of the Suns (9.6 points per game across 60 regular-season games).