Johnson ended with five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

It's difficult to play a pivotal role when Aaron Gordon drops 50 points alongside you, and it's part of the reason Johnson's involvement was limited during his first game with the Nuggets. Johnson is expected to fill the role vacated by Michael Porter, and Johnson's past seasons have displayed the kind of production Denver expects at the position. It may take some time for Johnson to find his role in the offense, but he'll likely see improvement when Gordon's numbers fall back to earth.