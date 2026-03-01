Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
It's unclear exactly why Johnson exited to the locker room, though it's worth noting he was listed as probable with right ankle inflammation before being cleared to play. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
