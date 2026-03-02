Johnson (ankle) said after Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves that he's not optimistic about his chances of playing Monday in Utah, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson was limited to 23 minutes Sunday before checking out of the contest for good with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a sore right ankle. Heading into the contest, Johnson had been listed as probable due to right ankle inflammation, so he seemingly aggravated the injury Sunday. For his part, Johnson doesn't believe the ankle issue will be a long-term concern, as he believes that exploring different shoes and orthotic inserts will help resolve the matter. Assuming Johnson ends up sitting out Monday, the Nuggets could have more minutes available for the likes of Spencer Jones, Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett.