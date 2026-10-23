Johnson (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's game against Oklahoma City. He ended with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

Johnson was labeled questionable to return Thursday after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half, but he failed to gain clearance to check back in. Alpha Diallo started the second half as a result and saw more opportunities in Johnson's absence. The 30-year-old can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans until further notice.