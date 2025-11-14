Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Listed out vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (biceps) won't play in Saturday's game against Minnesota.
A right biceps strain suffered in Wednesday's game against the Clippers will cost Johnson at least one contest. His next chance to return comes Monday against the Bulls. With Christian Braun (ankle) on the shelf, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway both might be set up for a move to the starting lineup Saturday.
